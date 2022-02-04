ROAD Trading 22.8% Higher Over Last Week (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a total market cap of $64,262.07 and approximately $18,661.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ROAD has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

