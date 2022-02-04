Robert W. Baird Cuts Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target to $190.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $160.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.74. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $125.42 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91.
Regal Rexnord Company Profile
Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.
