Robert W. Baird Cuts Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target to $190.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $160.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.74. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $125.42 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

