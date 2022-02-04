Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives $105.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.65. 276,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,783,061. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.11.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $19,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 589,317 shares of company stock valued at $62,095,129.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Roblox by 106.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $580,805,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $390,228,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Roblox by 59,780.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,927,000 after buying an additional 4,002,927 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Roblox in the third quarter valued at about $226,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

