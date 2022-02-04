Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 11,330 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 55.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 164,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 58,925 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,434,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,479,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 8.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,921,000 after buying an additional 63,479 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $853,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Shares of TWST stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $48.63 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.24.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,712 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,601. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.