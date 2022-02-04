Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 8.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 19.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

NYSE ZEN opened at $94.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $967,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total transaction of $4,547,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,963 shares of company stock worth $15,999,866. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

