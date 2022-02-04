Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 62.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.