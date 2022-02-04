Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,906 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after acquiring an additional 67,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 283,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 98.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

