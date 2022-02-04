RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) versus Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) Financial Analysis

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares RocketLab and Stable Road Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketLab N/A N/A N/A Stable Road Acquisition N/A 176.16% 34.57%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RocketLab and Stable Road Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketLab 0 1 4 0 2.80 Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

RocketLab presently has a consensus target price of 18.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.34%. Stable Road Acquisition has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 175.48%. Given Stable Road Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stable Road Acquisition is more favorable than RocketLab.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RocketLab and Stable Road Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketLab N/A N/A -$12.34 million N/A N/A Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$42.99 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

RocketLab has a beta of -5.02, indicating that its stock price is 602% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stable Road Acquisition has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.5% of RocketLab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stable Road Acquisition beats RocketLab on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RocketLab

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

About Stable Road Acquisition

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

