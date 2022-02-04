Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Head to Head Survey

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Navitas Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics N/A N/A -$8.22 million ($0.54) -6.44 Navitas Semiconductor N/A N/A -$3.72 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.5% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rockley Photonics and Navitas Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 4 0 2.80

Rockley Photonics presently has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 338.22%. Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $21.60, suggesting a potential upside of 141.07%. Given Rockley Photonics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than Navitas Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -23,300.96% -40.84% Navitas Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor beats Rockley Photonics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

