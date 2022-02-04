Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells $13,216,800.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $145.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.47 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.26.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in Roku by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Roku by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.69.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

