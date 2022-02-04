Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.25-$15.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.30. Roper Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $3.63-$3.67 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $461.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $463.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

