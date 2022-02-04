Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $9.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $461.46. 1,082,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,274. The business has a fifty day moving average of $463.61 and a 200 day moving average of $472.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.94% of Roper Technologies worth $1,457,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

