Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 62000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$5.26 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Rover Metals Company Profile (CVE:ROVR)

Rover Metals Corp., a natural resource exploration company, owns, exploits, explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold resources. Its flagship property is the Cabin Lake gold-in-iron formation property covering the total area of 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.