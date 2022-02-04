Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,000.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,988.07.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,447.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,601.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,756.78.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,309,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

