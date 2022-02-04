Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for OSB Group (LON:OSB)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.67) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.63) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.63) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on OSB Group from GBX 625 ($8.40) to GBX 665 ($8.94) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 555 ($7.46).

OSB Group stock opened at GBX 557.50 ($7.50) on Monday. OSB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 406.20 ($5.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 588.51 ($7.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 539.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 509.28.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

