Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,753 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $23,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

RGLD opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.87. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.47.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

