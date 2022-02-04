Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Vopak NV is a tank terminal operator. The company is engaged in the storage and handling of oil products, liquid chemicals, gases, bio fuels and vegetable oils. It operates primarily in Netherlands, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia; Americas and Global LNG. Koninklijke Vopak NV is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. “

OTCMKTS VOPKY opened at $34.72 on Thursday. Royal Vopak has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79.

