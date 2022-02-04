Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at $240,000. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $551.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.31. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Ituran Location and Control Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

