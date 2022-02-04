Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,992 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CBIZ by 108,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

CBIZ stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $41.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.72.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

