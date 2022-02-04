Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $57,000 Investment in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter worth $267,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter worth $361,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter worth $492,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter worth $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEMrush stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $32.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEMR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

In other SEMrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 13,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $328,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 585,477 shares of company stock valued at $11,958,820.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

