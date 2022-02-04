Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,460 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 50.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

APPS opened at $40.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.63. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APPS. upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

