Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $73,000 Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Playtika by 175,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Playtika by 10,738.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Playtika by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. 20.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

In related news, insider Robert Antokol acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

