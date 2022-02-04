Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,325,000 after purchasing an additional 295,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 39,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.81.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.