S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €31.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SANT has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.34) price target on shares of S&T in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($34.83) price objective on shares of S&T in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective on shares of S&T in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on shares of S&T in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of ETR SANT opened at €16.62 ($18.67) on Tuesday. S&T has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($13.89) and a 1 year high of €24.20 ($27.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is €16.29 and its 200 day moving average is €19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.14.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

