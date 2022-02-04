Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSEARCA BRW opened at $4.54 on Friday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57.

In other Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 22,331 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $101,382.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 477,628 shares of company stock worth $2,190,417.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $975,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $7,833,000.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

