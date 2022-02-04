SafeMoon Hits 1-Day Volume of $134,900.00 (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $448.06 million and approximately $134,900.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00049611 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.02 or 0.07314977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00053436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $40,397.40 or 1.00136756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00052442 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006651 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

