SakeToken 1-Day Volume Reaches $88,593.00 (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, SakeToken has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. One SakeToken coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. SakeToken has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $88,593.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SakeToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00043106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00115048 BTC.

SakeToken Profile

SakeToken is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,758 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,504 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

SakeToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SakeToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SakeToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SakeToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SakeToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.