SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $650.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SALRF. Fearnley Fonds cut SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Pareto Securities cut SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

SALRF stock remained flat at $$63.86 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average is $66.49. SalMar ASA has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $71.80.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

