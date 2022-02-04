Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Down 9.9%

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) traded down 9.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.12. 30,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,735,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

