Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 5.1%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.36. Approximately 3,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,066,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -0.82.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.
Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
