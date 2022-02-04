Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 5.1%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.36. Approximately 3,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,066,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -0.82.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANA. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $934,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 11.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,682,000 after acquiring an additional 35,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 77.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 38,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

