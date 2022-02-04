Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,214,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,250,000 after buying an additional 57,354 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,356 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,568 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 16.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,669,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 237,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.6% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,282,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 67,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.