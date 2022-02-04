Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) SVP Brent Billinger Sells 3,831 Shares

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brent Billinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sanmina alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of Sanmina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60.

NASDAQ SANM traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.07. 408,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,359. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.64 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.