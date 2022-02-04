Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) SVP Brent Billinger Sells 3,831 Shares

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Brent Billinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of Sanmina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60.
NASDAQ SANM traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.07. 408,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,359. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.64 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.