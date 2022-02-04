Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.01

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.01 and traded as high as $5.34. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 20,441 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STSA. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

The stock has a market cap of $154.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp purchased 9,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,784.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 26,308 shares of company stock worth $147,809 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STSA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

