Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,250,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the December 31st total of 21,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $41.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

