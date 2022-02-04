Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Schneider National updated its FY22 guidance to $2.35-$2.55 EPS.

Shares of SNDR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.13. 917,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,165. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,670. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schneider National stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603,114 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.89% of Schneider National worth $73,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNDR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.37.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

