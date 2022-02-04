Schroder Investment Management Group Buys New Position in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,438,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,093,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $8,249,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SOVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of SOVO opened at $14.66 on Friday. Sovos Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.72.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sovos Brands Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

