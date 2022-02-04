Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 606,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,979 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $15,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 9.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at about $3,163,000. Caption Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.2% in the third quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 76.3% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 298,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 128,998 shares during the period. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 77.8% in the third quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 145,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

