Schroder Investment Management Group Has $18.18 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 103,171 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $18,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.81 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.23.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

