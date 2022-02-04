Schroder Investment Management Group Has $18.67 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,635 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $18,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ovintiv by 10.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $10,406,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

