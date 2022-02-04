Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $13,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Waste Connections by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WCN stock opened at $123.73 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $138.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WCN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

