Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 3,293 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $15,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $154.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.98 and a 200 day moving average of $155.31. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $115.52 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

