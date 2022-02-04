Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of FCA Corp TX’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FCA Corp TX owned about 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,152,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,972 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,768,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,409,000 after purchasing an additional 78,955 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,306,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,045,000 after purchasing an additional 109,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 188,095 shares during the period.

FNDX traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $57.60. 4,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,659. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.55.

