Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 222.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 63,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA opened at $91.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.37. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.41 and a 52 week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.