Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,500 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 482,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

SWM traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.98. 164,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,120. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.