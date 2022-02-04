Scotiabank Trims CAE (NYSE:CAE) Target Price to C$44.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CAE. CIBC decreased their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.89.

CAE traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $24.52. 11,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.68. CAE has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $647.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CAE will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of CAE by 158.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,188 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $51,416,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 50.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,830 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth $21,000,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CAE by 85.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,384,000 after purchasing an additional 700,142 shares in the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

