ScS Group’s (SCS) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of ScS Group (LON:SCS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

SCS stock opened at GBX 216.03 ($2.90) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.75. The company has a market capitalization of £82.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45. ScS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 185.50 ($2.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 340.50 ($4.58). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 218.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 258.87.

Get ScS Group alerts:

In other ScS Group news, insider Steve Carson bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £156,750 ($210,742.13).

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.