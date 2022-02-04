Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ReNew Energy Global in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ReNew Energy Global’s FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

RNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.21. ReNew Energy Global has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

