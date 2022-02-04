SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $59.21 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $70.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The company had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.