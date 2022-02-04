SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $14.08

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.08, but opened at $13.50. SecureWorks shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 17 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SecureWorks by 5.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SecureWorks by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SecureWorks by 9.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SecureWorks by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in SecureWorks by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

