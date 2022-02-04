Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Shares Down 8.7%

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ)’s share price traded down 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 309,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 387% from the average session volume of 63,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$15.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.53.

About Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ)

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

